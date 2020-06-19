Amenities

5308 Berry Creek Circle Available 05/21/20 3 story unit~ 1 car garage~2 full baths (3rd floor) 2 1/2 baths (one on each 1st & 2nd floors)~small pet neg't - This 3 story town home features 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. The first floor is your one car garage with opener, bedroom or second family room and an 1/2 bath. Second floor is kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace and gas logs. Also sliding glass door to your patio. 3rd floor is both bedrooms each with a full bath. Unit has gas water and logs, electric and water bills-all responsibility of tenant. A small pet-under 40 lbs allowed with restrictions to breed and a non-refundable $200 pet fee. Limited parking with garage and driveway parking. Home Owner's Association rules and regulations apply. Fees included in rent.The unit will be vacated around 5/11/20 and we will begin showing after vacated.



Call 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at: www.Rhynemanagement,com



(RLNE5762549)