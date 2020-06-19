All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 5308 Berry Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
5308 Berry Creek Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

5308 Berry Creek Circle

5308 Berry Creek Circle · (919) 787-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 Berry Creek Circle, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5308 Berry Creek Circle · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5308 Berry Creek Circle Available 05/21/20 3 story unit~ 1 car garage~2 full baths (3rd floor) 2 1/2 baths (one on each 1st & 2nd floors)~small pet neg't - This 3 story town home features 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. The first floor is your one car garage with opener, bedroom or second family room and an 1/2 bath. Second floor is kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace and gas logs. Also sliding glass door to your patio. 3rd floor is both bedrooms each with a full bath. Unit has gas water and logs, electric and water bills-all responsibility of tenant. A small pet-under 40 lbs allowed with restrictions to breed and a non-refundable $200 pet fee. Limited parking with garage and driveway parking. Home Owner's Association rules and regulations apply. Fees included in rent.The unit will be vacated around 5/11/20 and we will begin showing after vacated.

Call 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at: www.Rhynemanagement,com

(RLNE5762549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have any available units?
5308 Berry Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have?
Some of 5308 Berry Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Berry Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Berry Creek Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Berry Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Berry Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Berry Creek Circle does offer parking.
Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Berry Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 5308 Berry Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 5308 Berry Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Berry Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Berry Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5308 Berry Creek Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Mariners Crossing
5723 Magellan Way
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
Camden Overlook
4703 Summit Overlook Dr
Raleigh, NC 27612
Regatta at Lake Lynn
3000 Inland Trl
Raleigh, NC 27613

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity