Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

510 Dixie Trail Available 08/07/20 APPLICATION PENDING - 510 Dixie Trail ~ 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ~ Huge Single Family Home!!! Great Yard Space!!! - Beautiful, brick, 1940's home right on Dixie Trail, near Wade Avenue. Mostly hardwood floors. Immense front and rear yard. Separate dining room and spacious living room. Huge basement and enclosed sunroom. Great cabinet space in kitchen. Window a/c & gas heat.



I-440 Beltline to Wade Avenue; Right on Dixie Trail; House on left



For more information contact our at 919-256-2878 or go to our website www.rhynemanagement.com.



Sam Stewart

Rhyne Mgmt

919-256-2878



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835118)