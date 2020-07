Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities carport parking

Conveniently located one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath, brick home. Hardwood floors through out, new blinds, new stove, new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious eat in kitchen, carport, outside wired storage under carport, huge fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer available for use, Available for move in June 3rd, visit and submit your application today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.