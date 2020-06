Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/15/20 This spacious home sits on a beautifully wooded lot in a prime Raleigh location close to NCSU and public transportation. Enjoy original hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms! Sit in your eat in kitchen and look out onto your private backyard space. The finished basement can be used as a second living room or movie room and has a full bathroom as well.



