Property Amenities

4800 Western Blvd. Available 07/28/20 4800 Western Blvd ~ Single Family House ~ 2 bedroom / 1 Bathroom - This unit truly is a must see! Near the Western Blvd & Blue Ridge Rd intersection, this ideally located ranch home! Features brand new carpet. Two spacious bedrooms and an office. Large living room/dining room combo of the kitchen, gas heat and central air. Residents responsible for utilities. It has a fenced-in back yard. Private driveway. Sorry no pets. $1150 Deposit.



(I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward Cary; Pass K-mart; House on Right



To schedule an appointment to view the property contact our office at 919-256-2878 and visit our website www.rhynemanagement.com for more info. SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN FOR OCCUPIED UNITS JUNE 1, 2020!!!



Site Manager

Sam Stewart

919-256-2878



No Pets Allowed



