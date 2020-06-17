4703 Blue Bird Court

Amenities

Call 919.710.8070 Avail 06/20; Enjoy your own private oasis nestled in West Raleigh--a perfect location. Easy access to Hwy US1, NC State, downtown Raleigh. Walk to Harris Teeter, eateries. Community pool is steps away. This quaint, updated 3 bedrm/1.5 bath has so much to offer. Wood flooring throughout the main floor. Updated kitchen w/newer appliances. Granite countertops. Sit on your private patio backing up to permanent open space. Upstairs 2 nicely sized bedrooms share a hall bath w/tile surround.