Raleigh, NC
4703 Blue Bird Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4703 Blue Bird Court

4703 Bluebird Court · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Bluebird Court, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Call 919.710.8070 Avail 06/20; Enjoy your own private oasis nestled in West Raleigh--a perfect location. Easy access to Hwy US1, NC State, downtown Raleigh. Walk to Harris Teeter, eateries. Community pool is steps away. This quaint, updated 3 bedrm/1.5 bath has so much to offer. Wood flooring throughout the main floor. Updated kitchen w/newer appliances. Granite countertops. Sit on your private patio backing up to permanent open space. Upstairs 2 nicely sized bedrooms share a hall bath w/tile surround.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 Blue Bird Court have any available units?
4703 Blue Bird Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 Blue Bird Court have?
Some of 4703 Blue Bird Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 Blue Bird Court currently offering any rent specials?
4703 Blue Bird Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 Blue Bird Court pet-friendly?
No, 4703 Blue Bird Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4703 Blue Bird Court offer parking?
No, 4703 Blue Bird Court does not offer parking.
Does 4703 Blue Bird Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 Blue Bird Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 Blue Bird Court have a pool?
Yes, 4703 Blue Bird Court has a pool.
Does 4703 Blue Bird Court have accessible units?
No, 4703 Blue Bird Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 Blue Bird Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 Blue Bird Court does not have units with dishwashers.
