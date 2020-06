Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming Ranch home located in highly sought after Hedingham Subd. Remodeled kitchen offers all SS appliances & plenty of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful hardwoods, spacious family room with gas-log fireplace and built-in study. Large master suite has W-I-C, tub & separate shower. Relax in the sun-room overlooking private patio and fenced back yard. Community Rec. included, this is a must see property close to shopping, restaurants and major Hwys!