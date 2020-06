Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Roomy 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Raleigh. This home features hard surface flooring in the living room and kitchen. Bedroom can accommodate a large bedroom suit and has its own balcony. Master bath features a garden tub! The additional half bath is a plus in a single floor 1 bedroom unit. Screened balcony off of living room is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Community pool and tennis included. Call (919)550-0856 to schedule an appointment.