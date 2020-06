Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Located in the McKinley Mill subdivision this three bedroom home is available for immediate move in. Walk into open living/dining room.Kitchen with great counter space, plus eat in kitchen. Large 3 bedroom,with huge master! Walk in closet, garden tub and dual vanity. Loft area is perfect for office or play! Access to community pool and playground.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5145515)