Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3205 Julian Drive

3205 Julian Drive · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3205 Julian Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604
Brentwood Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 Julian Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in N.E. Raleigh! - This beautiful split level home is very spacious and located on a quiet side street in the established Brentwood neighborhood. Positioned conveniently between Interstate 540, Highway 264 and Highway Business 64, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 13 minutes from RDU and 13 minutes from RTP.

In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has a nice, spacious layout and a large backyard with beautiful old growth trees.

Inside youll find: Updated Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans Througout, Large Closets, Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Central HVAC, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, and Much More.

The large private deck and patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.

The move couldnt be easier with the washer and dryer Included.

Large Carport with plenty of storage.

This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2950791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Julian Drive have any available units?
3205 Julian Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Julian Drive have?
Some of 3205 Julian Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Julian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Julian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Julian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Julian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3205 Julian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Julian Drive does offer parking.
Does 3205 Julian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 Julian Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Julian Drive have a pool?
No, 3205 Julian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Julian Drive have accessible units?
No, 3205 Julian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Julian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Julian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
