3205 Julian Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in N.E. Raleigh! - This beautiful split level home is very spacious and located on a quiet side street in the established Brentwood neighborhood. Positioned conveniently between Interstate 540, Highway 264 and Highway Business 64, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time. This property is only 13 minutes from RDU and 13 minutes from RTP.



In a quiet and relaxed neighborhood, this property has a nice, spacious layout and a large backyard with beautiful old growth trees.



Inside youll find: Updated Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans Througout, Large Closets, Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Central HVAC, Plenty of Windows letting in natural sunlight, and Much More.



The large private deck and patio is great for relaxing or enjoying that morning cup of coffee.



The move couldnt be easier with the washer and dryer Included.



Large Carport with plenty of storage.



This property does require a 650+ credit score, and a minimum income of at least 3X the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, email Adam at contact@acorn-oak.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2950791)