Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Elevated Loft Living in one of Raleigh's famous "Mushroom" homes. Walk to

Starbucks, restaurants and bars, & Harris Teeter. A prime location - just minutes

from everything Raleigh has to offer! This home features a huge storage room

complete with a washer and dryer. Enjoy a private deck & a maintained yard.

Recently renovated w/ stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, granite, hardwoods

throughout, an open floor plan, smart home security and energy appliances