in unit laundry pool air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available 08/15/20 Location! Location! Location! Come home to this large 3 story townhome in Camden Crossing. Convenient to shopping. dining. and NCSU! This townhome features over 1600 sq ft of living space and a community pool! Large master suite is super private on the entire 3rd floor with own bathroom. This unit comes with washer/dryer! Home is currently being enjoyed and will be ready for a 8/15/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680541)