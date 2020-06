Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Available 5/8/20! Great townhome in Bedford! Kitchen has all appliances, granite countertops and gas stove. First floor has hardwoods throughout and gas fireplace. Upstairs has good sized master bedroom with gorgeous bathroom. Second bedroom also has its own bathroom. Loft area perfect for an office or sitting room. Upstairs laundry includes washer/dryer. Great back patio and small fenced in yard. One car garage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and walking trails. Welcome Home!!