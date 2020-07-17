All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2912 Isabella Drive

2912 Isabella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Isabella Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
Trailwood Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2912 Isabella Drive Available 08/08/20 TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! 4 Bedroom | 3 Full Bath Home Near NCSU - Lawncare Included - Conveniently located near NCSU campus, this inviting two story transitional home offers easy access to all major parks, shopping, dining and museums. With over 1,800 square feet, this 4 bedroom and 3 full bath property features warm and inviting living spaces with an attractive open floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out.

Interior spaces include:
~Spacious Living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and hardwoods
~Sunny Kitchen with island bar and breakfast room
~First floor Bedroom with full bath
~Laundry room
~Second story Master Bedroom featuring hardwoods, walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity
~Two additional Bedrooms upper level with private bath

Having access to the rear deck and private yard completes this amazing property in Trailwood Springs. Lawn care and landscaping included. Students welcome. In close proximity to I 40, I 440, NCSU, parks, greenways and shopping/dining.
Available 8/8/2020
Pets not permitted
Washer/Dryer included
==============================================================
Move In Costs:
$2,000 First Month's Rent
$2,000 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Isabella Drive have any available units?
2912 Isabella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Isabella Drive have?
Some of 2912 Isabella Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Isabella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Isabella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Isabella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Isabella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2912 Isabella Drive offer parking?
No, 2912 Isabella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Isabella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Isabella Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Isabella Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Isabella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Isabella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Isabella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Isabella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Isabella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
