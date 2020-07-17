Amenities

2912 Isabella Drive Available 08/08/20 TWO WEEKS FREE RENT! 4 Bedroom | 3 Full Bath Home Near NCSU - Lawncare Included - Conveniently located near NCSU campus, this inviting two story transitional home offers easy access to all major parks, shopping, dining and museums. With over 1,800 square feet, this 4 bedroom and 3 full bath property features warm and inviting living spaces with an attractive open floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out.



Interior spaces include:

~Spacious Living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and hardwoods

~Sunny Kitchen with island bar and breakfast room

~First floor Bedroom with full bath

~Laundry room

~Second story Master Bedroom featuring hardwoods, walk-in closet and bath with dual vanity

~Two additional Bedrooms upper level with private bath



Having access to the rear deck and private yard completes this amazing property in Trailwood Springs. Lawn care and landscaping included. Students welcome. In close proximity to I 40, I 440, NCSU, parks, greenways and shopping/dining.

Available 8/8/2020

Pets not permitted

Washer/Dryer included

==============================================================

Move In Costs:

$2,000 First Month's Rent

$2,000 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Pets Allowed



