Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2808 Isabella Drive
2808 Isabella Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Raleigh
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location
2808 Isabella Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
Trailwood Springs
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath close to NC State!
Fantastic Location! Quickly access I-40/I-440, NCSU, Downtown Raleigh, RDU, Cary, shopping centers, and Lake Johnson!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Isabella Drive have any available units?
2808 Isabella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Raleigh, NC
.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Raleigh Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2808 Isabella Drive have?
Some of 2808 Isabella Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2808 Isabella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Isabella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Isabella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Isabella Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Raleigh
.
Does 2808 Isabella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Isabella Drive does offer parking.
Does 2808 Isabella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Isabella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Isabella Drive have a pool?
No, 2808 Isabella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Isabella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Isabella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Isabella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Isabella Drive has units with dishwashers.
