2808 Glen Burnie Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Wonderful location– Lacy/Daniels/Broughton! Super convenient and popular Meredith Woods is very close to Rex Hospital, Wade Ave and everything inside the beltline! A gorgeous all brick and updated ranch with 3BR/2BA, formal living/dining rooms, beautiful eat-in kitchen with walk-in laundry room. The den and kitchen have on-trend new tile floors with hardwoods throughout the rest of the home. Enjoy the view from the back deck of the wonderful English garden. Available mid-August. Backyard is NOT fenced.