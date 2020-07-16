All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 2808 Glen Burnie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2808 Glen Burnie Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2808 Glen Burnie Drive

2808 Glen Burnie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2808 Glen Burnie Drive, Raleigh, NC 27607

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderful location– Lacy/Daniels/Broughton! Super convenient and popular Meredith Woods is very close to Rex Hospital, Wade Ave and everything inside the beltline! A gorgeous all brick and updated ranch with 3BR/2BA, formal living/dining rooms, beautiful eat-in kitchen with walk-in laundry room. The den and kitchen have on-trend new tile floors with hardwoods throughout the rest of the home. Enjoy the view from the back deck of the wonderful English garden. Available mid-August. Backyard is NOT fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have any available units?
2808 Glen Burnie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have?
Some of 2808 Glen Burnie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Glen Burnie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Glen Burnie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Glen Burnie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive offer parking?
No, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive has a pool.
Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Glen Burnie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Glen Burnie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr
Raleigh, NC 27606
Sojourn Glenwood Place
3710 Exchange Glenwood Pl Ste 1000
Raleigh, NC 27612
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court
Raleigh, NC 27607
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane
Raleigh, NC 27612
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College