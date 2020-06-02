2602 Broad Oaks Place

Amenities

Available August 1st - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3(FULL) bathroom pet-free townhouse situated in a prime location in southern Raleigh. This sun-filled, bright townhome faces a lovely wooded area in a neighborhood surrounded by mature hardwood trees. The townhome is minutes from downtown Raleigh, NCSU, and the Cary Crossroads shopping area. The home features easy access to the beltline (440), RTP, and recreational Lake Johnson. This is a pet-free property.



Key Features:



• 1591 square foot townhome

• 3 bedrooms that comprise of 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs each with its own walk in closet

• Kitchen has clean white cabinets; appliance garage; built in wine rack, microwave and dishwasher

• Sunroom attached to the main living area

• Hook up for washer and dryer

• Gas fireplace with elegant mantle and built in TV nook above it

• 9 foot ceilings on first floor

• Amble storage, including a pull down attic stair case and a walk in crawl space

• Utility closet accessible from inside the property

• Central air conditioning with gas fueled furnace

• Maintenance free, professionally landscaped yard

• 2 assigned parking spaces with visitor parking available

• Access to neighborhood pool (May September)



Directions:



- From I 40 exit 295: go South on Gorman, left on Tryon, left on Trailwoood, right on Lineberry, right on Broad Oaks.



- From Avent Ferry, turn South on Trailwood, right on Lineberry, right on Broad Oaks.



- Application Fee + 1st Month's Rent + 1 Months Security



Application:

Successful applicants must have a gross household income equal to 3-times the rent and have a minimum credit score of 600. Simply click on Apply Now. Application fee is 60.00 per adult applicant.



Pets:

Sorry we are not accepting pets at this property