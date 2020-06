Amenities

Do you want to walk to Cameron Village? We have just the space for you! Available immediately. 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor unit in quadruplex. Off street parking for 2 cars. This 2nd floor walk up was just painted--its so light and bright! Tons of storage, dishwasher, eat in kitchen and washer/dryer hookups.. Large bedrooms, one with en suite bath. ACT FAST CALL TODAY! No pets allowed. Hard to find spaces like this don't last long!