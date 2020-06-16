All apartments in Raleigh
2029 Trexler Court
2029 Trexler Court

2029 Trexler Court · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Trexler Court, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2029 Trexler Court Available 08/07/20 APPLICATION PENDING - Falcon Ridge Townhomes ~ 2029 Trexler Court ~ Washer/Dryer included! 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom -
Located in popular Falcon Ridge! This townhome with living room/dining room combo, features a fireplace, a private deck with exterior storage and a fully equipped kitchen. Both bedrooms are on second level. Parking is assigned. All electric. Washer and dryer included.

School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).

I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Kent Rd; Left on Kaplan Dr; Right on Trexler Ct; Unit on right

For more information contact our office at 919-256-2878 or go to our website www.rhynemanagement.com

Sam Stewart
Site Manager

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3296848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Trexler Court have any available units?
2029 Trexler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Trexler Court have?
Some of 2029 Trexler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Trexler Court currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Trexler Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Trexler Court pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Trexler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2029 Trexler Court offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Trexler Court does offer parking.
Does 2029 Trexler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 Trexler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Trexler Court have a pool?
No, 2029 Trexler Court does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Trexler Court have accessible units?
No, 2029 Trexler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Trexler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Trexler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
