2029 Trexler Court Available 08/07/20 APPLICATION PENDING - Falcon Ridge Townhomes ~ 2029 Trexler Court ~ Washer/Dryer included! 2 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom -

Located in popular Falcon Ridge! This townhome with living room/dining room combo, features a fireplace, a private deck with exterior storage and a fully equipped kitchen. Both bedrooms are on second level. Parking is assigned. All electric. Washer and dryer included.



School District: Combs (ES), Centennial (MS), Athens (HS).



I-440 Beltline); Western Blvd toward NCSU; Right on Kent Rd; Left on Kaplan Dr; Right on Trexler Ct; Unit on right



