201 Park At North Hills S

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dogs allowed parking gym pool

Midtown green is located in Raleighs popular walkable North Hills neighborhood. Restaurants, bars, shops, grocery, dog park, etc. steps away. Live in a safe community with covered parking, gym, yoga room, salt water pool, package valet, and putting green complete with grills. Our apartment is located on the top floor of the building with a balcony overlooking meditation garden. This is a lease takeover from March 1-June 10, with option to renew lease. Price of apartment doesnt include water or utilities.