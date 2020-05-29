All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

201 Park At North Hills S

201 Park at North Hills Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

201 Park at North Hills Street, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
valet service
yoga
Midtown green is located in Raleighs popular walkable North Hills neighborhood. Restaurants, bars, shops, grocery, dog park, etc. steps away. Live in a safe community with covered parking, gym, yoga room, salt water pool, package valet, and putting green complete with grills. Our apartment is located on the top floor of the building with a balcony overlooking meditation garden. This is a lease takeover from March 1-June 10, with option to renew lease. Price of apartment doesnt include water or utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

