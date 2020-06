Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1606 Joe Louis Avenue Available 06/22/20 Absolutely Lovely 2/2 In steps from Downtown Raleigh - fabulous location! - Just a few blocks from the best of Raleigh lies a lovely yellow bungalow that is waiting for you to come home! Consider this your own little oasis right near heart of the city. Whether you are a "bike to work" or "coffee on the porch" type of a person, this house will surely fit your lifestyle!



The beautiful SE Raleigh YMCA is right around the corner - what are you waiting for? Set up a tour today!!



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's the monthly rent required to qualify.



Link to video tour: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0Yw5Rin7Cr3L6GvSzKer69Gqw



