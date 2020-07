Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located minutes from NC State, downtown, with quick access to I40/440. First floor has a family room, fireplace, separate dining room, and eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and dual vanity. Fenced in back yard, with a large deck area, perfect for grilling. Available for move in August 7th. No Showings at this time.