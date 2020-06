Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful Townhome with 9ft Smooth Ceilings and Vaulted Ceilings in both

upstairs bedrooms!! Owner's Suite features a Master Bath with Garden tub,

Double vanities and Walk-In Closet! Kitchen/Dining Combo with Sliding glass

doors leads to outside patio with Extra Storage!! Easy access to I-440. Come

enjoy your new home today! Some pics taken prior to tenant occupancy.