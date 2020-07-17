All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 1213 Boyer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
1213 Boyer Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

1213 Boyer Street

1213 Boyer Street · (919) 307-7498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 Boyer Street, Raleigh, NC 27610
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Raleigh. This home was fully renovated in 2020 and has incredible new upgrades including fenced in backyard, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and quartz counter tops. Rental includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, utility shed and washer and dryer hooks ups. Security system available. Pet friendly and driveway parking for two cars. Schools are Leesville Road Elementary, Middle and High. Security system and lawncare included.

This is a great location that is 1 mile from Transfer Co. Food Hall and Mordecai, and 1.5 miles from downtown Raleigh.

Date Available: Jun 12th 2020.
$1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required.

Tenant responsible for: electric, gas, water, cable/internet.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Ryan at 919-307-7498 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Boyer Street have any available units?
1213 Boyer Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Boyer Street have?
Some of 1213 Boyer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Boyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Boyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Boyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Boyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Boyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Boyer Street offers parking.
Does 1213 Boyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Boyer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Boyer Street have a pool?
No, 1213 Boyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Boyer Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 Boyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Boyer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Boyer Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1213 Boyer Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27607
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr
Raleigh, NC 27616
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr
Raleigh, NC 27610
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606
The Crest at Brier Creek
6450 Viewpoint Cir
Raleigh, NC 27617

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Pet Friendly Places
Raleigh Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity ParkCameron Village
Olde East RaleighWest Morgan
WadeEast Mordecai

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity