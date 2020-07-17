1213 Boyer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Raleigh. This home was fully renovated in 2020 and has incredible new upgrades including fenced in backyard, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and quartz counter tops. Rental includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, utility shed and washer and dryer hooks ups. Security system available. Pet friendly and driveway parking for two cars. Schools are Leesville Road Elementary, Middle and High. Security system and lawncare included.



This is a great location that is 1 mile from Transfer Co. Food Hall and Mordecai, and 1.5 miles from downtown Raleigh.



Date Available: Jun 12th 2020.

$1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required.



Tenant responsible for: electric, gas, water, cable/internet.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Ryan at 919-307-7498 to learn more.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.