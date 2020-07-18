1133 Schaub Dr

Amenities

Available immediately and sure to please, this classy, updated and affordable condo is nestled in a quiet Raleigh neighborhood within 3 minutes of I-440 and a short distance from NCSU, downtown Raleigh, local parks, schools, shopping and more. While techincally a condo, this home really lives like a townhome with a ground-level entry and private front patio. Once inside, you'll immediately appreciate the cozy feeling this home imparts upon all who enter. A welcoming foyer opens to a large dining area with sliding door to patio as well as easy access to a renovated kitchen boasting beautiful, thick granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, pantry and loads of cabinet space. Down the hall you'll find a cute powder room with a corner sink and a very neat double mirror arrangement. From there you'll enter a very spacious family room enjoying pleasant views of a wooded backyard buffer. Take a quick jaunt upstairs and you'll find full a full size washer and dryer as well as two expansive bedrooms; each with ample closet space, pleasant natural light and easy access to a private 1/2bath and shared shower/tub.



PROPERTY FEATURES



Availability: Available for immediate occupancy

Condition: Neat as a pin and ready for immediate occupancy

Location: Stellar Raleigh locale minutes from I-440, NCSU, downtown Raleigh, Cary and much more

Updated: Renovated kitchen and updated colors and finishes throughout

Affordable: Not only is the rent affordable, but your rent includes water/sewer. Your only utility bill is electric!

Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed

Minimal Carpeting: Hardwood laminates throughout everywhere except for the cozy family room

Lease Term: 12 Month minimum lease term

Rent Includes: Your rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator as well as water and sewer

Community Amenities: Community pool and tennis included in rent