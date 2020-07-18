All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

1133 Schaub Dr

1133 Schaub Drive · (919) 809-6065
Location

1133 Schaub Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Available immediately and sure to please, this classy, updated and affordable condo is nestled in a quiet Raleigh neighborhood within 3 minutes of I-440 and a short distance from NCSU, downtown Raleigh, local parks, schools, shopping and more. While techincally a condo, this home really lives like a townhome with a ground-level entry and private front patio. Once inside, you'll immediately appreciate the cozy feeling this home imparts upon all who enter. A welcoming foyer opens to a large dining area with sliding door to patio as well as easy access to a renovated kitchen boasting beautiful, thick granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, pantry and loads of cabinet space. Down the hall you'll find a cute powder room with a corner sink and a very neat double mirror arrangement. From there you'll enter a very spacious family room enjoying pleasant views of a wooded backyard buffer. Take a quick jaunt upstairs and you'll find full a full size washer and dryer as well as two expansive bedrooms; each with ample closet space, pleasant natural light and easy access to a private 1/2bath and shared shower/tub.

PROPERTY FEATURES

Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Condition: Neat as a pin and ready for immediate occupancy
Location: Stellar Raleigh locale minutes from I-440, NCSU, downtown Raleigh, Cary and much more
Updated: Renovated kitchen and updated colors and finishes throughout
Affordable: Not only is the rent affordable, but your rent includes water/sewer. Your only utility bill is electric!
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Minimal Carpeting: Hardwood laminates throughout everywhere except for the cozy family room
Lease Term: 12 Month minimum lease term
Rent Includes: Your rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator as well as water and sewer
Community Amenities: Community pool and tennis included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Schaub Dr have any available units?
1133 Schaub Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Schaub Dr have?
Some of 1133 Schaub Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Schaub Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Schaub Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Schaub Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Schaub Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Schaub Dr offer parking?
No, 1133 Schaub Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Schaub Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Schaub Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Schaub Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Schaub Dr has a pool.
Does 1133 Schaub Dr have accessible units?
No, 1133 Schaub Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Schaub Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Schaub Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
