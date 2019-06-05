All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

10114 Falls Meadow Court

10114 Falls Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

10114 Falls Meadow Court, Raleigh, NC 27617

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10114 Falls Meadow Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Brier Creek Townhome with First Floor Master *COMING SOON* - Incredible Brier Creek location featuring community pool & fitness center! Spacious floorplan with neutral paint throughout. First floor master suite with spa like bath offers soaking tub, dual vanity, separate shower & walk-in closet. Two story family room with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & pantry. Hardwood floors throughout first floor, separate dining room, large laundry room, patio & one car garage!

(RLNE1919255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have any available units?
10114 Falls Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have?
Some of 10114 Falls Meadow Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 Falls Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Falls Meadow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Falls Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 10114 Falls Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Falls Meadow Court does offer parking.
Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Falls Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 10114 Falls Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 10114 Falls Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Falls Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 Falls Meadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
