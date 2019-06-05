Amenities

10114 Falls Meadow Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Brier Creek Townhome with First Floor Master *COMING SOON* - Incredible Brier Creek location featuring community pool & fitness center! Spacious floorplan with neutral paint throughout. First floor master suite with spa like bath offers soaking tub, dual vanity, separate shower & walk-in closet. Two story family room with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & pantry. Hardwood floors throughout first floor, separate dining room, large laundry room, patio & one car garage!



(RLNE1919255)