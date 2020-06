Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptional townhome located in highly sought after Trinity Square Subd! 1st floor offers HW floors, formal dining, family RM W/ gas-log fireplace, breakfast RM, fully equipped kitchen W/ breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master suite W/ W-I-C & 2 additional good sized bedrooms located on the second floor. Relax on your back patio overlooking private fenced back yard. Walking distance to PNC Arena, shopping, restaurants & so much more! This is a must see property!!