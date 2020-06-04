All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

1000 Brighthurst Drive

1000 Brighthurst Dr · (919) 815-7350
Location

1000 Brighthurst Dr, Raleigh, NC 27605
Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Prime location in highly sought after Raleigh community across from Fletcher Park. Beautiful & well maintained 2nd fl unit, New hardwds to be installed in all rms ! Huge upgrade! on July 1 & 2. Minutes from Cameron Village, downtown, NCSU & easy access to I-40 to RTP. Popular split bedrm floorplan and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen, granite & stainless appliances. Updated lighting. Heated & cooled sunrm overlooking pool. Unit is close to elevator. Water is included in rent. Occupancy date July 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have any available units?
1000 Brighthurst Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have?
Some of 1000 Brighthurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Brighthurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Brighthurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Brighthurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Brighthurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Brighthurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Brighthurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Brighthurst Drive has a pool.
Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Brighthurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Brighthurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Brighthurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
