1000 Brighthurst Drive

Amenities
Prime location in highly sought after Raleigh community across from Fletcher Park. Beautiful & well maintained 2nd fl unit, New hardwds to be installed in all rms ! Huge upgrade! on July 1 & 2. Minutes from Cameron Village, downtown, NCSU & easy access to I-40 to RTP. Popular split bedrm floorplan and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen, granite & stainless appliances. Updated lighting. Heated & cooled sunrm overlooking pool. Unit is close to elevator. Water is included in rent. Occupancy date July 5.