208 Welcombe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Practically new home in desirable Stafford at Langtree, with easy access to 77, Mooresville, Davidson and Lake Norman Regional Hospital. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with dual vanities and tile shower. Downstairs has open concept, including a gourmet kitchen and bright morning room that looks out onto a flat, large backyard. First floor also includes a separate study/den in the front of the house. Pets allowed, depending on type and number. Landlord pays HOA, which includes access to pool during summer months. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must provide washer and dryer; all other appliances included with the lease. Most pets permitted, with non-refundable pet fee.