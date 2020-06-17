All apartments in Mooresville
Location

208 Welcombe Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Practically new home in desirable Stafford at Langtree, with easy access to 77, Mooresville, Davidson and Lake Norman Regional Hospital. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with dual vanities and tile shower. Downstairs has open concept, including a gourmet kitchen and bright morning room that looks out onto a flat, large backyard. First floor also includes a separate study/den in the front of the house. Pets allowed, depending on type and number. Landlord pays HOA, which includes access to pool during summer months. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must provide washer and dryer; all other appliances included with the lease. Most pets permitted, with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Welcombe Street have any available units?
208 Welcombe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Welcombe Street have?
Some of 208 Welcombe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Welcombe Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 Welcombe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Welcombe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Welcombe Street is pet friendly.
Does 208 Welcombe Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 Welcombe Street offers parking.
Does 208 Welcombe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Welcombe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Welcombe Street have a pool?
Yes, 208 Welcombe Street has a pool.
Does 208 Welcombe Street have accessible units?
No, 208 Welcombe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Welcombe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Welcombe Street has units with dishwashers.

