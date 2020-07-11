9 Apartments for rent in Mooresville, NC with move-in specials
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 32
1 of 21
Known as Race City USA, Mooresville is home to more than 60 NASCAR teams and their garage shops. Plus, many NASCAR drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne and Greg Biffle make their home in Mooresville.
About 20 miles north of Charlotte, Mooresville is a town of just over 32,000 people. Nicknamed "Dirty Mo" by famous resident NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., its economy revolves around the NASCAR industry. What was once just a railroad depot has grown into a thriving, yet laid-back community. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mooresville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Mooresville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.