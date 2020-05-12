/
6 Apartments for rent in Lenoir, NC📍
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard Southeast, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$839
1004 sqft
Ideally located on the corner of Wilkesboro Blvd and Lower Creek Drive. Freestanding two story 10,000 SF office building. Built in 1997 and kept in very good condition. This building was designed with flexibility in mind.
2310 SW Hickory Boulevard
2310 Hickory Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$1,050
1144 sqft
Excellent opportunity for a professional office looking for a very high traffic count exposure in Lenoir. Located at the intersection of 321 and the Joyceton Church Rd. this unit has great exposure to north bound traffic.
676 Morganton Boulevard SW
676 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$3,500
3408 sqft
BUILDING FOR RENT This building is located on one of Lenoir's busiest main thoroughfares and is accessible from three different street. Originally built for a bank,the building has 3,408 HSF with four drive through covered lanes.
818 Harper Avenue NW
818 Harper Avenue Northwest, Lenoir, NC
Studio
$1,250
1250 sqft
An outstanding NC architect, well known for restoration and renovation, bought one of downtown Lenoir's older buildings, gutted the inside and rebuilt the inside.
Results within 1 mile of Lenoir
2733 Morganton Boulevard
2733 Morganton Boulevard Southwest, Gamewell, NC
Studio
$3,500
7200 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE - Vacant 7,200 SF building that used to be a Family Dollar store. On major highway between Lenoir and Morganton in the Gamewell community. 6,084 SF open area. Two bathrooms with common sink and mop sink. Utility room.
Results within 10 miles of Lenoir
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lenoir rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Lenoir area include Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, Davidson College, Johnson C Smith University, and Lenoir-Rhyne University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lenoir from include Charlotte, Huntersville, Gastonia, Mooresville, and Cornelius.