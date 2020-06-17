208 Belle Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.



Floor Plans:

- 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms

-Hardwood Dining Room and Kitchen

-Carpeted Bedrooms

-Sunroom

-Fenced In Backyard

-Front Porch

-Carport



Appliances Included:

-Refrigerator

-Electric Stove

-Washer/Dryer Hookups



Pet Policy:

- 1 Pet Max

- 25lb Weight Limit

- $400 Non-refundable Pet Fee



Lease Terms

- No Smoking

- 12 Month Minimum Lease

- 1 Month Security Deposit

- Renter's Insurance required



Utility Providers

- Duke Energy - Electric

- PSNC Gas - Heating System

- Water & Sewer - City of Mebane

- Trash - City of Mebane



(RLNE5823704)