All apartments in Mebane
Find more places like 208 Belle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
208 Belle Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

208 Belle Ct

208 Belle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mebane
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC 27302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.

Floor Plans:
- 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms
-Hardwood Dining Room and Kitchen
-Carpeted Bedrooms
-Sunroom
-Fenced In Backyard
-Front Porch
-Carport

Appliances Included:
-Refrigerator
-Electric Stove
-Washer/Dryer Hookups

Pet Policy:
- 1 Pet Max
- 25lb Weight Limit
- $400 Non-refundable Pet Fee

Lease Terms
- No Smoking
- 12 Month Minimum Lease
- 1 Month Security Deposit
- Renter's Insurance required

Utility Providers
- Duke Energy - Electric
- PSNC Gas - Heating System
- Water & Sewer - City of Mebane
- Trash - City of Mebane

(RLNE5823704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Belle Ct have any available units?
208 Belle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mebane, NC.
What amenities does 208 Belle Ct have?
Some of 208 Belle Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Belle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
208 Belle Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Belle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Belle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 208 Belle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 208 Belle Ct does offer parking.
Does 208 Belle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Belle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Belle Ct have a pool?
No, 208 Belle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 208 Belle Ct have accessible units?
No, 208 Belle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Belle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Belle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Belle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Belle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace
Mebane, NC 27302
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd
Mebane, NC 27302

Similar Pages

Mebane 1 BedroomsMebane 2 Bedrooms
Mebane 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMebane Apartments with Balcony
Mebane Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro