alamance county
45 Apartments for rent in Alamance County, NC📍
Willow Creek Apartments
1515 S Mebane St, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
808 sqft
Welcome Home to Willow Creek Apartments, a charming Burlington, NC apartment community. Our 1 and 2 Bedroom homes are well-situated among picturesque landscaping and beautiful lush trees, and feature spacious eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Residences at Forestdale
3551 Forestdale Drive #C, Burlington, NC
Studio
$810
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
900 sqft
Welcome to the Residences at Forestdale! Our functional and comfortable studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are the perfect place to call home.
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$997
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom
507 POMEROY STREET
507 Pomeroy Street, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1004 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house in Graham - Freshly painted with other updates. Gas heat, central air. Water and lawn care are included! Section 8 is considered. See this and our other listings at ncsunshinerealty.
2230 Willie Pace Rd
2230 Willie Pace Rd, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1474 sqft
Burlington / Northeast Alamance - Nice/quiet 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick house in Burlington/Northeast Alamance County. Spacious family room and separate living room, kitchen/dining room combo with refrigerator, electric range and microwave.
716-C Shawnee Drive - 716 - C Shawnee
716 Shawnee Drive, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
896 sqft
716-C Shawnee Drive - 716 - C Shawnee Available 07/29/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Townhome in SW Burlington! - 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome located in the West Burlington Trails area in a great peaceful neighborhood.
2911 Alamance Rd
2911 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Condo - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath one level condo in Burlington. Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, garage, deck, central air, city water/sewer, electric water heater. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921312)
2202 Huntington Rd E-5
2202 Huntington Rd, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2134 sqft
Townhouse / Burlington - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1.5 story townhouse in Burlington. End unit with fenced-in natural area. Large living room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Main level master bedroom and bath.
4028 Comrie Lane
4028 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1749 sqft
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features - 3 Bedrooms / 2.
827 S. Eighth St
827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
827 S.
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/31/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.
222 Lindsey St
222 Lindsey Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Nice three bedroom two bath single family home! Walking distance to downtown Burlington! Pets are negotiable. To view this property or more information you must visit our website at 336Properties.com and complete the free application.
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.
134 S. Main St
134 South Main Street, Graham, NC
Studio
$1,700
1500 sqft
Main floor office space. . Power, water, gas, included in rent. Has 5 office rooms - Reception area - 1 private bathroom. 1 kitchenette. Plenty of storage for files and supplies.
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.
