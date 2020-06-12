/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
974 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC