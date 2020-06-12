/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
10 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
2 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$816
974 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Mebane
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Hayes Barton
5 Units Available
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
773 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
17 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom
1 Unit Available
306 North Ireland Street - 308
306 North Ireland Street, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
780 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED stylish 2 bedroom home in Burlington. Updates include fresh paint throughout, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchen cabinets with marble-look tops, remodeled bathroom and updated lighting throughout entire home.
