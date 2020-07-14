Amenities

Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting, luxurious soaking tubs in the bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. The gourmet kitchens feature kitchen islands, granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, and built-in microwaves! Our residents also enjoy the benefit of discounted Wi-Fi and cable in every one of our apartment homes. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, play with your furry friend at our on-site pet park, or take a dip in the resort-style saltwater pool with a large sundeck! Our inviting clubhouse features a business center, conference room, billiards table, coffee bar, and complimentary WiFi for our residents to enjoy! For your convenience and enjoyment, we also offer on-site management and maintenance, package receiving, and a putting green! Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Alexander Pointe Apartments!