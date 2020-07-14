All apartments in Mebane
Find more places like Alexander Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
Alexander Pointe
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Alexander Pointe

102 Village Dr · (336) 715-0988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mebane
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500-536 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 400-431 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 200-232 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 300-336 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Unit 300-321 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexander Pointe.

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
putting green
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting, luxurious soaking tubs in the bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. The gourmet kitchens feature kitchen islands, granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, and built-in microwaves! Our residents also enjoy the benefit of discounted Wi-Fi and cable in every one of our apartment homes. Stay active at our 24-hour fitness center, play with your furry friend at our on-site pet park, or take a dip in the resort-style saltwater pool with a large sundeck! Our inviting clubhouse features a business center, conference room, billiards table, coffee bar, and complimentary WiFi for our residents to enjoy! For your convenience and enjoyment, we also offer on-site management and maintenance, package receiving, and a putting green! Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Alexander Pointe Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 application per person
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control ($73/month)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; no more than 100 lbs. total combined weight
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions; no more than 100 lb. combined weight
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexander Pointe have any available units?
Alexander Pointe has 7 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alexander Pointe have?
Some of Alexander Pointe's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexander Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Alexander Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Alexander Pointe offers parking.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alexander Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has a pool.
Does Alexander Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has accessible units.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Alexander Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alexander Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Alexander Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace
Mebane, NC 27302
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd
Mebane, NC 27302

Similar Pages

Mebane 2 BedroomsMebane Apartments with Balcony
Mebane Apartments with ParkingMebane Dog Friendly Apartments
Mebane Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity