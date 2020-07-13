All apartments in Mebane
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Fieldstone Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
510 Quaker Creek Dr · (919) 336-0241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 · Avail. Jul 20

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2705 · Avail. Jul 15

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fieldstone Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments!
This spacious community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. We have the perfect location! Just minutes from I-40/85 between Raleigh and Greensboro, we have the ideal location for the commuting family going in opposite directions.
Our full-time, friendly, on-site staff is here to make your experience at Fieldstone a relaxing and pleasant one. The community features two story buildings with all corner units, gorgeous mature landscaping, one of the largest salt water pools in Mebane, playground, fenced in dog park, charcoal grills, picnic area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry care facility, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and free valet trash service.
Drop by for a visit or give us a call- we look forward to speaking with you!

Current Specials:
Half off Reservation Fee!
Limited TIme Only!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200-Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have any available units?
Fieldstone Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have?
Some of Fieldstone Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fieldstone Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Fieldstone Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fieldstone Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Fieldstone Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
