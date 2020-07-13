Fieldstone Apartment Homes

Amenities
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments!
This spacious community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. We have the perfect location! Just minutes from I-40/85 between Raleigh and Greensboro, we have the ideal location for the commuting family going in opposite directions.
Our full-time, friendly, on-site staff is here to make your experience at Fieldstone a relaxing and pleasant one. The community features two story buildings with all corner units, gorgeous mature landscaping, one of the largest salt water pools in Mebane, playground, fenced in dog park, charcoal grills, picnic area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry care facility, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and free valet trash service.
Drop by for a visit or give us a call- we look forward to speaking with you!
Current Specials:
Half off Reservation Fee!
Limited TIme Only!