Fieldstone Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill package receiving trash valet cats allowed parking e-payments hot tub internet access

Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments!

This spacious community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. We have the perfect location! Just minutes from I-40/85 between Raleigh and Greensboro, we have the ideal location for the commuting family going in opposite directions.

Our full-time, friendly, on-site staff is here to make your experience at Fieldstone a relaxing and pleasant one. The community features two story buildings with all corner units, gorgeous mature landscaping, one of the largest salt water pools in Mebane, playground, fenced in dog park, charcoal grills, picnic area, 24 hour fitness center, 24 hour laundry care facility, 24 hour emergency maintenance service and free valet trash service.

Drop by for a visit or give us a call- we look forward to speaking with you!



Current Specials:

Half off Reservation Fee!

Limited TIme Only!