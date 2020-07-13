Apartment List
NC
/
mebane
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mebane apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
3 Units Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$939
1121 sqft
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 S. Eighth St
827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
827 S.
Results within 1 mile of Mebane

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Hoover Rd.
406 Hoover Road, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
406 Hoover Rd. Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedrooms 1 bath with Single Car Garage Mebane Home. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Home Single Car Garage New Water Heater installed. New Paint Water Included For more information call us at 336.446.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
7 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Burlington! - Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Burlington! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout with plenty of parking. Appointments by email only. 650+ credit requirement Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
134 S. Main St
134 South Main Street, Graham, NC
Studio
$1,700
1500 sqft
Main floor office space. . Power, water, gas, included in rent. Has 5 office rooms - Reception area - 1 private bathroom. 1 kitchenette. Plenty of storage for files and supplies.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Banks St.
721 Banks Street, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1112 sqft
GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED! - MUST VIEW IN PERSON PRIOR TO APPLYING - GO TO RENTRRC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mebane, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mebane apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

