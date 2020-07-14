All apartments in Mebane
Find more places like Ashbury Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
Ashbury Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Ashbury Square

202 Ashbury Blvd · (919) 355-9073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mebane
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200-223 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 800-819 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 200-222 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashbury Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
playground
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments. No matter which one you choose, you'll find spacious living areas with plank flooring, fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony! Select units also include a private entry access.\n\nAshbury Square Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at 24-hour fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site dog park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know youll also love our beautiful courtyard, walking paths, playground, and picnic area with BBQ grills. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, on-site patrol services, and garages available for rent. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Ashbury Square Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: Two pet max per apartment.
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs. Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: 2 cars per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashbury Square have any available units?
Ashbury Square has 10 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashbury Square have?
Some of Ashbury Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
Ashbury Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashbury Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashbury Square is pet friendly.
Does Ashbury Square offer parking?
Yes, Ashbury Square offers parking.
Does Ashbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashbury Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashbury Square have a pool?
Yes, Ashbury Square has a pool.
Does Ashbury Square have accessible units?
Yes, Ashbury Square has accessible units.
Does Ashbury Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashbury Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashbury Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashbury Square has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ashbury Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace
Mebane, NC 27302
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr
Mebane, NC 27302

Similar Pages

Mebane 2 BedroomsMebane Apartments with Balcony
Mebane Apartments with ParkingMebane Dog Friendly Apartments
Mebane Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity