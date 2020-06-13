Apartment List
/
NC
/
mebane
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$861
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.
Results within 1 mile of Mebane

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.
Results within 5 miles of Mebane

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Historic Dr
525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1724 sqft
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Lakeshore Dr
104 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
104 Lakeshore Dr Available 07/27/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mebane, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mebane renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mebane 1 BedroomsMebane 2 BedroomsMebane 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMebane 3 Bedrooms
Mebane Apartments with BalconyMebane Apartments with GarageMebane Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMebane Apartments with Parking
Mebane Apartments with PoolMebane Dog Friendly ApartmentsMebane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro