Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 1012 Cranston Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1012 Cranston Crossing
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Cranston Crossing
1012 Cranston Crossing Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1012 Cranston Crossing Place, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5111066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have any available units?
1012 Cranston Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Trail, NC
.
Is 1012 Cranston Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Cranston Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Cranston Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Trail
.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing offer parking?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have a pool?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Similar Pages
Indian Trail 1 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University