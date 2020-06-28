All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 1012 Cranston Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
1012 Cranston Crossing
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1012 Cranston Crossing

1012 Cranston Crossing Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1012 Cranston Crossing Place, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5111066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have any available units?
1012 Cranston Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 1012 Cranston Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Cranston Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Cranston Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing offer parking?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have a pool?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Cranston Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Cranston Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University