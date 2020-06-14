136 Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC with hardwood floors
"Indian Trail where the train does roll / There’s some word still left untold / I saw nothing that I can tell / On the banks of the Indian Trail." (- The Steel Wheels, “Indian Trail”)
Named after the Native American path that meanders around the area, Indian Trail is one interesting town located in the southern part of North Carolina's Piedmont region. It used to be a farm community, but the influx of European settlers gradually brought changes to the area. The town retained a tinge of its rural charm amidst the urban developments. If you’re one to see the beauty of such a combination, it's time to start an apartment search. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indian Trail renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.