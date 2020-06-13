177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC
"Indian Trail where the train does roll / There’s some word still left untold / I saw nothing that I can tell / On the banks of the Indian Trail." (- The Steel Wheels, “Indian Trail”)
Named after the Native American path that meanders around the area, Indian Trail is one interesting town located in the southern part of North Carolina's Piedmont region. It used to be a farm community, but the influx of European settlers gradually brought changes to the area. The town retained a tinge of its rural charm amidst the urban developments. If you’re one to see the beauty of such a combination, it's time to start an apartment search. See more
Finding an apartment in Indian Trail that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.