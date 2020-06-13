/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 AM
282 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5901 Autumn Trace Lane
5901 Autumn Trace Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1127 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2608 Faircroft Way
2608 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3805 Monticello Street
3805 Monticello Street, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4105 Edgeview Drive
4105 Edgeview Drive, Indian Trail, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2424 Damascus Drive
2424 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2511 Bonterra Blvd
2511 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2726 Faircroft Way
2726 Faircroft Way, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1188 sqft
2726 Faircroft Way Available 08/01/20 Adorable Ranch in Sun Valley Area - Adorable, all brick ranch home in the Sun Valley Area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crismark
1 Unit Available
3000 Chimney Wood Trl
3000 Chimney Wood Trail, Indian Trail, NC
Beautiful Indian Trail home completely renovated with wood floors, granite counter with tiled backsplash, new designer paint colors and luxurious carpeting.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1031 Counselors Dr
1031 Counselors Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Very cute and well maintained ranch home located in Cornerstone Subdivision with Approx 1225 sq ft, two car garage, great room with gas fireplace, TV niche and surround sound.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1139 Briarmore Drive
1139 Briarmore Drive, Indian Trail, NC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1139 Briarmore Drive in Indian Trail. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5005 Morning Dew Lane
5005 Morning Dew Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1534 sqft
Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/8, applications encouraged. Additional photos upon tenant vacancy unless already rented. Nicely situated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home, centrally located to conveniences and downtown Monroe.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).
1 of 29
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Brandon Oaks
1 Unit Available
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 37
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Trail
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive
7412 Lamplighter Close Drive, Charlotte, NC
Great location, near shopping, dining and YMCA. Desirable Matthews Neighborhood. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Gas log fireplace in Family Room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pickford Court
4705 Pickford Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1583 sqft
Lovely home on .32 acres in cul-de-sac with fenced backyard. Master on main level with 2 secondary rooms upstairs. Master bath with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs rooms both have large walk closets.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Providence Estates East
1 Unit Available
3302 Darlington Road
3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2411 sqft
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4608 Winterberry Lane
4608 Winterberry Lane, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,226 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Similar Pages
Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail 3 BedroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Balcony
Indian Trail Apartments with GarageIndian Trail Apartments with GymIndian Trail Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndian Trail Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC