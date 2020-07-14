All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

Provenza at Indian Trail

1021 Glenn Valley Lane · (704) 271-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3039-303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1045-201 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 2023-207 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1042-208 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2020-202 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Provenza at Indian Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
car wash area
coffee bar
green community
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Go for a morning run at McAlpine Creek Park or take the nearby Andrew Jackson Highway for easy access into uptown Charlotte when you live at Provenza at Indian Trail. This brand-new community in Indian Trail, NC has a wide selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments now available for rent. These homes have a beautiful assortment of features such as walk-in closets, private patios and in-home washers and dryers. Check out all of the wonderful attractions inside and outside this lovely community. In the morning, head to the kitchen and prepare yourself a quick breakfast using the stainless steel appliance package. The granite countertops give you plenty of space to cook, and the chic cabinets have ample room for dishware and kitchen tools. In addition to these stylish interiors, Provenza at Indian Trail has an amenity package ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Provenza at Indian Trail have any available units?
Provenza at Indian Trail has 17 units available starting at $1,192 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Provenza at Indian Trail have?
Some of Provenza at Indian Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Provenza at Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Provenza at Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Provenza at Indian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail is pet friendly.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail offer parking?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail offers parking.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail have a pool?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail has a pool.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, Provenza at Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does Provenza at Indian Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Provenza at Indian Trail has units with air conditioning.
