Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking car wash area coffee bar green community hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Go for a morning run at McAlpine Creek Park or take the nearby Andrew Jackson Highway for easy access into uptown Charlotte when you live at Provenza at Indian Trail. This brand-new community in Indian Trail, NC has a wide selection of one, two and three bedroom apartments now available for rent. These homes have a beautiful assortment of features such as walk-in closets, private patios and in-home washers and dryers. Check out all of the wonderful attractions inside and outside this lovely community. In the morning, head to the kitchen and prepare yourself a quick breakfast using the stainless steel appliance package. The granite countertops give you plenty of space to cook, and the chic cabinets have ample room for dishware and kitchen tools. In addition to these stylish interiors, Provenza at Indian Trail has an amenity package ...