85 Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC with gym

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.

1 of 37

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Trail
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$887
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,267
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Beverly Crest
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wessex Square
18 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Sardis Woods
17 Units Available
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have nine to 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, courtyard, playground, BBQ/grill, and dog park. Gym, yoga/pilates studio, clubhouse. Dry cleaning valet.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Trail
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Provincetowne
29 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
Myers Park
43 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1167 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Foxcroft
43 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,372
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Sherwood Forest
8 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
City Guide for Indian Trail, NC

"Indian Trail where the train does roll / There’s some word still left untold / I saw nothing that I can tell / On the banks of the Indian Trail." (- The Steel Wheels, “Indian Trail”)

Named after the Native American path that meanders around the area, Indian Trail is one interesting town located in the southern part of North Carolina's Piedmont region. It used to be a farm community, but the influx of European settlers gradually brought changes to the area. The town retained a tinge of its rural charm amidst the urban developments. If you’re one to see the beauty of such a combination, it's time to start an apartment search. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Indian Trail, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Indian Trail renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

