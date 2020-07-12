227 Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Trail apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4014 Thorndale Road
4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3374 sqft
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard
1032 Back Stretch Boulevard, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2073 sqft
Stunning home with Carefree living. Lawn care included. Grand entrance with hardwood floors through out the house. Foyer flanks large dining room. Open Kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

1 of 29

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Brandon Oaks
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 of 28

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Trail

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairhaven
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2784 sqft
1033 Yellow Daisy Drive Available 07/31/20 Fairhaven - Fantastic 2 story home with 2 formals areas and a den. Kit. features corian counters SS appls, 5th BR or bonus, upstairs has master, hall and jack and jill baths. (RLNE5912693)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
3706 Society Court
3706 Society Court, Lake Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1185 sqft
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN Two master bedrooms, spacious living room and dining area downstairs.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 Dandelion Court
6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,134 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Azteca
205 Azteca Drive, Stallings, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Beautiful condo beautiful area & Pond - Property Id: 306026 NO PETS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Callonwood
1001 woodglen Lane
1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with
Results within 5 miles of Indian Trail
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
66 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indian Trail, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Trail apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

