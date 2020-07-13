/
pet friendly apartments
160 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Indian Trail, NC
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4014 Thorndale Road
4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3374 sqft
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 Bonterra Blvd
2609 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1734 sqft
2609 Bonterra Blvd Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2000 sqft
Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs. This home is a must see! This home does not allow pets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
3043 Streamlet Way
3043 Streamlet Way, Indian Trail, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2840 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet Brook Valley subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Trail
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
3706 Society Court
3706 Society Court, Lake Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1185 sqft
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN Two master bedrooms, spacious living room and dining area downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Callonwood
1001 woodglen Lane
1001 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA 1 Car Detached Garage in a good maintained condition, Stainless Appliances White 42”Cabinets w/Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar … Great Room w/Corner FP Opened Kitchen Dining Area.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6627 Courtland Street
6627 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3-bedroom home in Lake Park. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops New Granite countertops in Kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room. House is located on a quiet cul de sac lot with private backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4010 Lawrence Daniel Drive
4010 Lawrence Daniel Drive, Stallings, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2600 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet wood bridge subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Trail
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,083
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
64 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
48 Units Available
Ballantyne West
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$927
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1336 sqft
This property offers easy access to Matthews Township Shopping Center. There's also a volleyball court, fire pit, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on the property. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
East Forest
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1337 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
