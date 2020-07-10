All apartments in Huntersville
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
15383 Michael Andrew Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15383 Michael Andrew Road

15383 Michael Andrew Road · No Longer Available
Location

15383 Michael Andrew Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have any available units?
15383 Michael Andrew Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 15383 Michael Andrew Road currently offering any rent specials?
15383 Michael Andrew Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15383 Michael Andrew Road pet-friendly?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road offer parking?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not offer parking.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have a pool?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not have a pool.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have accessible units?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15383 Michael Andrew Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15383 Michael Andrew Road does not have units with air conditioning.
