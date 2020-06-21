All apartments in Greenville
201 N. Library St.

201 North Library Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 North Library Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Grid houses in walking distance to ECU! Rent a home everyone loves! Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

Want to see more homes in the grid? @ecleases.com or on IG @ecleases

To schedule a tour (humans respond!) Call us: 252-493-6756 Text us: 480-771-9909

Lease Start: August 20th; Lease End: July 20th the following year

Living Room: 125 by 184
Dinning area: 75 x 10 7"?
Front BR:
Middle BR:
Back BR:
Upstairs: 17 x 123?

(RLNE5842264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 N. Library St. have any available units?
201 N. Library St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 201 N. Library St. currently offering any rent specials?
201 N. Library St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N. Library St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 N. Library St. is pet friendly.
Does 201 N. Library St. offer parking?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not offer parking.
Does 201 N. Library St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N. Library St. have a pool?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not have a pool.
Does 201 N. Library St. have accessible units?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N. Library St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 N. Library St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 N. Library St. does not have units with air conditioning.
